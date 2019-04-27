In conjunction with the opening of the Expressions West 2019 exhibition on April 19, juror Geoffrey McCormack announced his selection of prize winners in this 13 state art competition. Expressions West is now in its 23rd year and remains one of the premier exhibitions held annually at Coos Art Museum. This year’s exhibition runs from April through June 29, 2019.
The First Place Prize was awarded to Nancy Watterson Scharf of Oakland, Ore., for her acrylic painting, "Eros." The Second Place was presented to Claire Duncan of Ashland, Ore., for her acrylic "Uneasy Truce - Broken Truce." Stephen Von Mason of Vallejo, Calif., received the Third Place award for his oil "Museum Visit." The three top prize awards are $1,000 for first place, $750 for second place and $250 for third place.
Honorable Mention awards were announced during the opening ceremony. The four Honorable Mention recipients are: Ruth Armitage of Oregon City, Ore. for "Petroglyph," mixed media; Sarah Hansen of Bend, Ore. for "Collecting Time - Floras Lake," mixed media; Eric Olander of Myrtle Point, Ore., for "Millie," powder-coated steel sculpture; and Joan Sowada of Gillette, Wyo., for "Air," fiber wall hanging.
Entry of Merit awards were also announced during the opening ceremony. The eight Entry of Merit recipients are: Austin Dwyer, Mukilteo, Wash., for "Catch Me if You Can" oil; Alexandra Eyer, Gold Beach, Ore., "Everything is Just Ducky," watercolor; Anna Gitchel, Gold Beach, Ore., "Meet Delilah," acrylic; Margaret Prentice, Eugene, Ore., "Heceta Head Beach," oil; Sally Schwader, Creswell, Ore., "Wide Open Skies," oil; William Selden, Coos Bay, Ore., "Lily Pads and Koi," oil; Victoria Tierney, Bandon, Ore., "Party Politics," watercolor; and Liz Walker, Beaverton, Ore., "Odelisk with Blue Curtain," acrylic/collage.
Juror Geoffrey McCormack attended Cabrillo College & San Jose State University earning a Master’s Degree in Art with emphasis on sculpture. Following graduation McCormack taught Visual Art at Cabrillo College for 12 years. After thirty years as a sculptor and illustrator he turned his attention to watercolor painting in 2007.
A few of Geoffrey’s recent achievements include: Best of Show at the National Watercolor Society’s 89th Annual Exhibition, and Best of Show in both spring and fall exhibitions of the Oregon Watercolor Society. In 2018, the California Watercolor Association honored him with their Gold Award. He has exhibited in China, Belgium, Italy and Greece. His one-person exhibition "Learning to Walk in My Own Shadow" runs consecutively with "Expressions West."
Coos Art Museum has been a cultural focal point of Oregon’s scenic Southern Coast since 1966. It occupies the historic 1936 Art Deco US Federal Building in downtown Coos Bay. The Museum offers a wide range of arts activities including exhibitions, art classes and lectures. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday and 1-4 p.m. Saturday. Museum admission: $5 general, $2 students, veterans and seniors, free to Museum members.