BANDON - Remember when you were a child, listening to your grandparents, parents and other relatives telling stories about when they were young? Those stories gave you a sense of family and where you came from. And you probably loved hearing them told and retold.
Now is a good time to write your own stories. They will be a legacy for your children, grandchildren and other family members. Writing your story is an opportunity for connecting to the future with your words, experiences and inspiration. In addition to recording memories, your life stories mark your place in history and personalize it for younger readers.
All are welcome from 2-3:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at the Bandon Public Library, 1204 11th St. SW when writer, teacher and poet Annis Cassells conducts a workshop-style presentation with guidance to help begin your writing journey. Bring your favorite notebook and pen.
Cassells began teaching memoir classes for senior adults in 2006 in the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute Program at California State University, Bakersfield. A summer resident of Coos Bay, she conducts a six-week summer writing workshop there. Her freelance work has been published in various local and hobbyist magazines and professional journals. She has poetry published in print and online magazines, and in 2019, Cassells published her first poetry collection, "You Can’t Have It All" which can be found at the Bandon Library.