GOLD BEACH - The 32nd annual Whale of a Wine Fest will be held Friday, May 17, and Saturday, May 18, at the Event Center on the Beach, 29392 Ellensburg Ave., Gold Beach. Friday hours are 4-8 p.m. and Saturday hours are 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Wine, beer and cider from 12 local producers in Oregon and California, fine art, food and handmade crafts, jewelry and clothing will be available. Local musicians will be performing and a silent auction will be held.
Tickets are $15 at the door and good for both days of the event. Admission includes a wine glass for the first 300 attendees and a complimentary wine tasting.
"Come early and take your time visiting with each winery representative," said Ron Crook, event coordinator. "They all have fascinating histories and stories to tell. After tasting, grab your favorite glass of wine or brew and browse through the many vendors sharing with you their talent in their products offered by some of the finest artists in the region."
The event is sponsored by the Gold Beach Chamber of Commerce and the Curry Fair Friends. For more information, contact Crook at the Event Center, 541-247-4541 or or curryfair@gmail.com visit https://goldbeachwinefestival.com/.