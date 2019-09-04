BANDON - The fourth annual Wellness Fair will be held from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 28, hosted by Day by Day Fitness, 50211 Highway 101 South.
It will be a day filled with local vendors that offer products and services in the fitness, health or beauty industry. Vendors will share their knowledge, products and demonstrations to educate and empower individuals.
There will be a raffle for a gift basket filled with goodies, special guest appearance from the 2019 Cranberry Queen, meet and greets with group class instructors and gym tours to check out the space.
Find the event on Facebook to see the vendor list and instructor spotlights. For more information, call Day by Day Fitness owner Shayla Carpenter at 541-297-4945.