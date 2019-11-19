Enjoy an evening, or afternoon, at the movies in Bandon. Come to the Sprague Community Theater for the 1970s classic "American Graffiti" at 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 23. The 1980s sci-fi comedy "Back to the Future" shows at 2 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 24. Admission for both movies is by donation. Refreshments, including popcorn, are available for purchase. The Sprague Community Theater is at 1202 11th St. SW in Bandon City Park. Check out movies and community events at bandonevents.org.
"American Graffiti" (Universal Pictures 1973) is a music-packed portrait of California teens in 1962, directed by George Lucas, and starring Richard Dreyfuss, Ron Howard, Paul Le Mat, Cindy Williams and Harrison Ford. The movie is 1 hour 50 minutes, rated PG.
"Back to the Future" (Universal Pictures 1985) stars Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Crispin Glover, Lea Thompson and Thomas F. Wilson, directed by Robert Zemeckis. See what happens when a time-traveling teen from the '80s encounters his parents in the 1950s. The movie is 1 hour 56 minutes, rated PG.