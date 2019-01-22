NORTH BEND - The South Coast Striders invites the public to explore some of the many paths and trails commonly used by the folks in North Bend both past and present at the Walkable North Bend hike, set for Saturday, Jan. 26.
Join local author and historian Dick Wagner on an easy-to-moderate 2 mile loop from Ferry Road Park, along Bayview Ave and back up into town, before walking through Simpson Park, past the North Bend Visitor Center, under the McCullough Bridge, and then returning through the woods to Ferry Park. Wagner literally "wrote the book" (or books) on North Bend History. This hike should last about 2 hours.
Or there will be a 5.5 mile loop at a little brisker pace (and less history) on the North Bend loop portion of the new Sawmill & Tribal Trail. This walk will also start at Ferry Road Park, and head out under the McCullough Bridge, and along the Sawmill & Tribal Trail to post No. 12 on Pony Creek Rd then up the stairs at Lombard and along McPherson to the North Bend Boardwalk then back to Ferry Road Park. This hike is rated difficult (due to steps) and should last 3-3.5 hours.
Participants are encouraged to visit the Coos History Museum (in Coos Bay) after the hike.
Note: For those who have joined on this hike in the past, there is a new starting point this year. Both hikes will start at 9:30 a.m. from the Ferry Road Park parking lot, just past the North Bend Visitor Information Center.
Upcoming Strider hikes: Hall Lake/Dellenback Dunes on Sunday, Feb. 10. Join the South Coast Striders on Facebook or visit http://coostrails.com/