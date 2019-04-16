BANDON - Travel Night will be held at 7 p.m., Monday, April 22, in the Bandon Public Library Sprague Room, 1204 11th St. SW.
This month's Travel Night features St. Maarten. Gary Will will discuss St. Maarten and how is is divided into an independent St. Maarten of Dutch history with the rest of the island part of France, how the hurricane of 2016 damaged the island, and how the two sides have responded so differently to the disaster.
Everyone is welcome to join, there is no cost to attend and refreshments will be served.
Travel Night is sponsored by the Bandon Library Friends and Foundation. For more information, call the library at 541-347-3221.
The BLFF will hold its monthly board meeting from 5:30-6:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 23, in the Library Sprague Room. The public is welcome.