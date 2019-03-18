BANDON - Travel Night will be held at 7 p.m., Monday, March 25, in the Bandon Public Library Sprague Room, 1204 11th St. SW.
This month's Travel Night features "Iceland: Land of Fire & Ice." Cindy Holm and June Davies will present slides and tales of their adventures in Reykjavik and driving the Ring Road of Iceland.
Everyone is welcome to join them as they walk on a glacier, cross a bridge between two continental plates, and see hot springs bubbling, waterfalls with rainbows, Icelandic sheep and horses, some "Game of Thrones" locations and more interesting sights.
There is no cost to attend and refreshments will be served.
Travel Night is sponsored by the Bandon Library Friends and Foundation. For more information, call the library at 541-347-3221.