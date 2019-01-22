BANDON - The Bandon Public Library will host author Theresa Verboort at 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8, in the Sprague Room, 1204 11th St. SW in City Park.
Verboort will talk about her newest book, "The Communing Tree," a young adult action adventure, illustrated by Amy Blumenstein Collen. She will also share photos and her knowledge of the Kalmiopsis wilderness.
"The Communing Tree" is a novel about courage, persistence and survival as two sisters make their way alone for five years in the remote Oregon Kalmioposis wilderness after chilling events lead to the deaths of their parents and brother.
A solid blend of experience and research make for Verboort's genuine story telling. From age 4, she spent most of her childhood with her family of eight on a small ranch located about 10 miles from the nearest town of Bandon, on the southern coast of Oregon. They were not survivalists, but many of the skills used to live there were similar to what they would need if they were. No running water, no telephone, no electricity. “I learned to cook on a wood stove, can and preserve food, pump water from a well. We raised our own garden and animals.” Her mother washed clothes on a washboard for months, until a gas-powered washing machine was ensconced on the back porch. She learned how to shoot, and butcher chickens. “I was a senior in high school when we finally got a real bathroom in the house!”
Verboort worked her way through college via several stints in Forest Service fire lookouts. The solitary nature of fire watching gave her first-hand experience for living in isolation.
For more information, visit TheresaVWrites.com or email TheresaVWrites@gmail.com.