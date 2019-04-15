MYRTLE POINT - The Myrtle Point Public Library Foundation will have a used book sale on Friday, April 26, and Saturday, April 27, at the OSU Extension Office, 631 Alder St.
Friday’s sale is open noon to 4 p.m. Saturday the sale will be open from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. with a special “Buck a Bag” sale beginning at 1 p.m.. Because there is such a huge selection of books to sell, the group has adopted the slogan “as big a bag as you can drag”, for the last three hours of the sale.'
The Foundation holds two book sales each year, as fundraisers to expand and enlarge the current library. A large selection of good condition fiction and nonfiction materials will be available at low prices. The most expensive books are only fifty cents.
The organizers are eager to share their extra supply and feel this is a perfect opportunity for the public to stock up on summer reading materials. Some of the books are over stock from the library but many are donated from personal libraries.
Volunteers are needed Friday morning beginning at 9 a.m. to set up the sale. Volunteers are needed to help pack up left over books after the sale. Those willing to help can just show up.