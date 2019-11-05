BANDON — “Turmeric, the Spice of Life" will be the topic of a talk by nutritional health coast Cherly O'Dell at 2 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 14, at the Bandon Public Library, 1204 11th St. SW.
Turmeric is more than just an ingredient in curries, according to O’Dell, who says that it has been consumed for its health benefits for thousands of years. She will discuss those benefits and bring recipes that highlight this nutritious and delicious supplement.
Spice up your life and your health by learning how to use turmeric in more than just curry.