BANDON — Bandon Showcase's next offering is the hip saloon-style jazz of Tumbledown House. The concert will be held at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 3, at the Sprague Community Theater, 120 11th St. S.W. in Bandon City Park.
San Francisco-based Tumbledown House has never been easy to describe. Modern speakeasy, saloon jazz, parlor pop and "Tom Waits in a cocktail dress" are some of the terms used, but none of these successfully convey the band’s incomparable ability to fuse vintage sounds and themes from yesteryear with the modern instrumentation, refreshingly original compositions and raw energy expected from today’s performers.
The band incorporates lively fiddle playing, ragtime piano, indie-jazz guitar and acoustic bass and drums to round out the rich storytelling of their sultry vocalist Gillian Howe.
Tumbledown House began in the rain-soaked streets of Portland, Ore., back in 2009. Since then, the band has performed over 800 shows throughout 25 states and has recently released their third full-length studio album, “Sum and Substance."
In 2012, the band relocated to the San Francisco Bay Area where they teamed up with additional band members. The resulting group has become just as notorious for their raucous speakeasy parties as they are adored for their intimate seated events. Their ability to charm audiences of all walks of life is making Tumbledown House a rising festival favorite throughout Northern California and beyond.
The concert will also feature a youth outreach program for Bandon students.
Reserved tickets cost $25 each and are available at Bandon Mercantile, 541-347-4341, on the Bandon Showcase website or at the door.
Visit www.bandonshowcase.org or www.tumbledownhouse.com for more information.