BANDON - The Bandon Library Friends and Foundation is sponsoring its second Trivia Night at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at The Barn. All proceeds will benefit children's programs at the Bandon Library. Admission is $15 for adults, $10 for high school students and will include pizza, donated by Pastries & Pizza in Bandon. Soft drinks and water will be available to purchase and players may bring their own snacks.
The January magic-themed Trivia Night was a success and the library was able to buy more than 30 new children's books, as well as a table-top puppet theater with the money raised. Children's Librarian Julie Tipton said she pleased with this substantial purchase.
“Trivia Night is a tremendous boost to the Kid Zone,” Tipton said. “It allows us to supplement our collection and enhance our programming with new materials and supplies. Doing one every six months will make a big difference to us and to the children we serve every day.”
The theme for this game is royalty and a prize will be given for the best costume on that theme. First prize is a basket of boutique spices, barbecue sauce, wine and other delicious and useful items for the kitchen. There will also be door prizes given out throughout the game. There will be 10 categories of five questions each, covering a range of subjects and the Royalty theme will pop up in most of them.
“We have fun coming up with the questions and hope everyone will enjoy trying to answer them,” said Tracy Hodson who, with Micah Dearen, will again be coordinating the event. “At the January game we had the Rotary Club, a book group and an assortment of friends and strangers and our hope is that we can double attendance and the amount that we raised in January, now that people know about this event. We will do it again in January of next year.”
Dearen stressed the value of forming a team with a variety of backgrounds, ages and experience, and said, “But if you don't have a team, just come anyway and join one. It's a good way to meet new people. The idea is to have fun, support the library and be a more active participant in the things that make Bandon such a nice place to live.”
Those with questions about the event, or who would like to volunteer or donate door prizes, can email gallery@bandonlff.org or leave a message referencing Trivia Night at the front desk of the Bandon Library.