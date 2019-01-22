BANDON - The Trinity Alps Chamber Music Festival will return to the Oregon Coast at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, at the Sprague Theater in Bandon.
The program will be the 10th concert in the festival's 2019 Winter Tour and will feature "Sonatas for Violin and Cello" by Ludwig van Beethoven, and Russian composer Dmitri Shostakovich's epic wartime masterpiece, the "Piano Trio in E Minor."
Composed in 1944, during the height of the atrocities of the Second World War, Shostakovich's Piano Trio captures so much of that era - the elegiac remembrance of friends who died, the martial military music and the sounds of war machines, and even echos of Jewish and Hebrew folk music, woven into a dramatic and virtuosic work. "One of the greatest works of chamber music," without a doubt.
Two selections of Ludwig van Beethoven show the stylistic change that the composer went through over the course of his life. The "Violin Sonata in E-flat, Op. 12, No. 3." is a work written in his mid-20s, showcasing Beethoven's brilliant and elegant "early style," sometimes comic and sometimes furiously difficult.
The "Cello Sonata in C Major, Op. 102, No. 1" is a piece written when Beethoven was in his mid-40s, had been deaf for over 12 years, and was increasingly trying to stretch the boundaries of concert music, shaping each piece into a unique psychological journey. These two works, with commentary and demonstrations by the musicians, will offer a journey through the development of this composer and his art.
Joining festival director and pianist Ian Scarfe will be violinist Rachel Patrick and cellist Charles Akert. All three enjoy busy careers as concert soloists and chamber musicians, and are regular guest artists at the Trinity Alps Chamber Music Festival.
Also in February, the ensemble will be appearing in Eureka, Callif. on Feb 8, in Salem on Feb 10.
The program is free and open to the public, with a pay-what-you-can "suggested donation" of $20 at the door encouraged to support this deserving organization. To make a donation or to learn more, visit www.TrinityAlpsCMF.org.