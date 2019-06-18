BANDON - Travel Night will be held at 7 p.m., Monday, June 24, at the Library Sprague Room, 1204 11th St. SW. Babette Hiestand will give a presentation on Mongolia.
Hiestand had the rare opportunity to live in Mongolia and teach English to university students twice, for a total of five months. Although she does not claim to be an expert on this unique country, she has stories to tell from her life in Ulan Bataar, the capitol and her trips into the countryside.
Come and hear about riding camels, sleeping in a ger (yurt) and surviving temperatures of -50 to -60 degrees. Mongolia is a country in the midst of change, industry and development; a land of cowboys, shepherds and nomads.
Everyone is welcome, there is no cost to attend and refreshments will be served.
Travel Night is sponsored by the Bandon Library Friends & Foundation www.bandonlff.org.