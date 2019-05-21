BANDON - John and Helen Lawrence will talk about their once-in-a-lifetime trip to the Galapagos Islands at 7 p.m. Monday, May 27, in the Bandon Library's Sprague Room, 1204 11th St. SW. Their talk will include getting there and the unforgettable adventure of staying on several islands instead of travelling by tour boat or cruise ship.
The Lawrences will also share their experiences of volunteerism, home stays, adventures on land and below the ocean waters, as well as their continuing efforts to restore and preserve the islands to their balance of wilderness during Darwin's documented visits to this magical and remote archipelago.
Everyone is welcome, there is no cost to attend and refreshments will be served.
Have you taken a trip you'd like to share with an appreciative audience? Pleases consider giving a Travel Night presentation. For more information, contact chairperson Marilyn Noorda at 541-347-4757.
Travel Night is part of the Bandon Library Friends' Monday Night series. It is held the fourth Monday of the month. Classic Movie Night is held the second Monday of the month, and Bandon Library Readers Book Club is held the third Monday of the month.
Those interested in learning more about the Bandon Library Friends, including how they support the Bandon Library, leave a note at the Library's check-out desk or email bandonlibraryfriends@bandonlff.org