BANDON - Travel Night for Monday, Jan. 28, has been canceled. Travel Night is part of the Bandon Library and Friends Foundation's Monday Night series. It meets the fourth Monday of the month at 7 p.m. in the library's Sprague Room. Volunteer presenters prepare a slide show of pictures and talk about their travels. They answer questions from the audience. Some give a brief history of the area; some bring in mementos from their trips. The program usually lasts an hour or so.
BLFF is looking for volunteers who will share their trips with an appreciative audience. What does this involve? Ahead of time, BLFF will get information from the presenter in order to prepare publicity. BLFF will show the presenter what equipment is available and how to use it. The night of the program, BLFF will set up the room, put on the coffee/tea and put out the cookies and clean up and lock up at the end of the program.
"It's fun, it's rewarding, and you give others in our community a chance to "armchair travel" to a place they might otherwise not be able to visit," said BLFF president Megan Maloney.
For more information or to sign up to give a presentation in 2019, contact chairwoman Marilyn Noorda at 541-347-4757.