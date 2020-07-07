BANDON — Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio invites the public to attend an open house from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, July 11, to view “No Better Place to Be,” the stunning photography of the gallery's Featured Artist and member Tom Hutton.
Hutton will be available to meet with people and answer any questions regarding his art.
Artist members' new works, “Surf, Sand, and Sea” continues for the month of July along with many other pieces in a variety of themes, styles and mediums.
Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio is also expanding its hours of operation. The new hours will be from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays through Mondays and closed Tuesdays.
The gallery is committed to following state and Centers for Disease Control requirements and recommendations, such as having hand sanitizer available, cleansing all surfaces and the wearing of masks by staff and visitors to keep everyone healthy and safe as mandated by the state of Oregon.
Some summer classes are available at this time so check the website at artbytheseagallery.com, Facebook page, or pick up a handout from the gallery.
Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio is located at 145 Fillmore Ave., S.E., in Old Town Bandon.
