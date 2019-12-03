{{featured_button_text}}
Tim Palmer

Tim Palmer

 Contributed photo

BANDON — Come see author and photographer Tim Palmer's spectacular slide show about his latest book, "America's Great Mountain Trails: 100 High Country Hikes of a Lifetime" at 3 p.m., Friday, Dec. 13, at the Bandon Public Library, 1204 11th St. SW.

Enjoy scenes of mountain grandeur and hear some of Palmer's engaging stories as he takes the audience on the best among 100 mountain trails featured in his new book, including some great hikes

right here on the coast of southern Oregon.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

The public is invited to this free event. Hot tea will be served.

Palmer is the award-winning author of 28 books about the environment, outdoors, adventure travel, and he speaks to audiences nationwide. He lives in Port Orford. See his work at www.timpalmer.org.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0