BANDON - Bandon is gearing up to host the third annual Gorse Blossom Festival during President’s Day weekend, Feb. 15-17. This is the festival that was voted Oregon’s Best Downtown Special Event in 2017 in its very first run.
Inside the Port of Bandon’s Old Town Marketplace at 250 Second St. SW, festival-goers will find three incredible days of beer and wine samples from across the state, tasty bites from local restaurants, live music from the southern Oregon coast’s best bands, and some quirky entertainment that they won’t find anywhere else. This year's festival will have six breweries, one cidery, three wineries, and five food vendors, as well as retail booths. There will also be gorse education, giant Jenga, remote-control balloons, and the aroma challenge.
A shuttle is provided once again by Bandon Inn throughout the festival as well as the City of Bandon's trolley, to help people get around town.
Tickets for the festival are $10 Friday, $10 Saturday and $10 Sunday and includes a commemorative glass to be used for beer and wine sampling. Doors open at 3 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 15, and close at 9 p.m. Saturday, the festival continues from noon to 7 p.m. On Sunday, doors will open at 11 a.m. with the festival closing at 4 p.m.
The festival is preceded by Science Pub from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, at Bandon Brewing Co. This is a free event open to everyone, no scientific background required. Come to Science Pub to learn and interact with gorse experts before this year’s festival to become a “Gorse is Gross” expert. There will be a video presentation, gorse control technique demonstrations and a Q&A session.
There will be Prix Fixe Wine Dinner at Edgewaters Restaurant, featuring a special menu with Chef Bob in addition to the Edge's regular menu from 5-9 p.m. Feb. 14-17.
On Friday, there will be a Two Shy Brewing Tap Takover from 8-10 p.m. at The Arcade Tavern with beer specials and giveaways.
One of the favorite events of the festival is a Bloody Mary Stroll, starting at 9 a.m. the morning of Sunday, Feb. 17. For $30, get entry into the festival, a commemorative stroll glass and a T-shirt and start the journey from the Visitor Center through Old Town customizing the gigantic beverage with a variety of spices and sauces, over-the-top garnishes, and even some large prawns. Finish this Sunday morning exercise with locally made vodka from Stillwagon Distillery at the festival venue.
Another favorite is a Pub Crawl as the festival closes on Friday night. Join the Pub Crawl through Old Town Bandon for $30, starting at Bandon Brewing Co. Enjoy free drinks in a commemorative steel cup.
"I'm excited for this year's festival," said Rushel Reed of the GBA who has also been instrumental in organizing the event. "The festival is an entirely entertaining lineup of local and regional beer, wine, food vendors and musicians. We've increased the level of education this year, with the help of volunteers and Gorse Action Group. The weekend is packed with entertainment."
For those who might be wondering though, “Why are we having a festival celebrating gorse?”
"Well, if you don’t know, gorse is a nasty invasive seen throughout the our area that is highly flammable, painful to the touch, and nearly impossible to remove," said Harv Schubothe, Greater Bandon Association executive director and one of the festival's organizers. "We don’t like it. We would even say we hate it! But, it’s here, it’s part of our heritage, and we often get visitors who know nothing about it."
Luckily, Bandon has some incredible resources for dealing with this plant, including the Gorse Action Group. They’ll be at the festival along with others providing some not-so-fun facts about the plant, education about what it is and what to do with it, and, most importantly, will teach how to stop the spreading of it.
"The Gorse Blossom Festival is one of Bandon's major events to get heads in our lodging beds during the shoulder season when we have fewer visitors coming to town to shop and stay," Schubothe said.
Major sponsors for this year’s festival include Title Sponsor Wild Rivers Coast Alliance, Cardas Audio and Bain Insurance, Banner Bank and The Arcade Tavern.
For more information on this year’s event including the winemaker/brewmakers dinners, visit the website at: www.gorseblossomfest.com or send an email to info@gorseblossomfest.com. Volunteers are still needed. Visit the website to check on volunteer opportunities.