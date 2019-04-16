BANDON - A movie is being filmed in Bandon later this month and into May and the director is looking for movie extras, stand-ins, assistants and other locals to help with the production.
Interim Chamber Director Margaret Pounder posted on a Chamber membership Facebook page that the film's producers contacted the Chamber to facilitate some assistance with "The Rental."
Men, women, boys and girls of all ages and families are welcome. Those interested are asked to email a photo or two (no more than two) with their age, height, weight, hair and eye color and contact information to 2nightrentalextras@gmail.com, or email asking about other positions available.
Actor Dave Franco, brother of actor James Franco is set to make his directing debut with the horror thriller "The Rental" starring Alison Brie (who is married to Dave Franco) and Dan Stevens, who will star with Sheila Vand and Jeremy Allen White, according to Deadline.com. The film will be fully financed by Black Bear Pictures, which is producing along with Franco’s Ramona Films. Franco and Joe Swanberg wrote the script.
Producing is Ramona’s Vince Jolivette, Elizabeth Haggard and Dave Franco, alongside Black Bear’s Ben Stillman and Teddy Schwarzman. Swanberg and Chris Storer are also producing and Black Bear’s Michael Heimler is executive producing along with Sean Durkin.
"The Rental" is a character-driven horror thriller about two couples who rent a vacation home for what should be a celebratory weekend getaway.
Franco confirmed for Deadline.com and said he “couldn’t be more excited about partnering with Black Bear and to be working with such an amazing group of actors for my directorial debut.”
Franco’s most recent credits as an actor are "If Beale Street Could Talk" and "The Disaster Artist." Brie starred in the latter film as well as "Glow" and "The Post" and Stevens, of Downton Abbey fame, is coming off "Legion" and "Beauty and the Beast" while Vand’s credits include "A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night" and "Argo" and White’s include "Shameless" and "Homecoming."