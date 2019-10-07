BANDON — “It’s a chance for people to see our museum in a different light,” said Gayle Nix, director of the Bandon Historical Society Museum.
“The Night at the Museum,” a ticketed after-hours social, will take place at the museum from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17.
A limited number of tickets are on sale at the museum for $10. Tickets will be available at the door if supplies last.
The event is sponsored by Robin and Geneva Miller and organized by Lori Osborne of The Beverage Barn.
“We know a lot of people with 9 to 5 jobs have a hard time visiting during our 10 to 4 hours,” said Nix. “We’ve put together an after-hours event that’s both a social time and a time to talk about history and will raise a little money for us.”
The event will combine a social mixer with historical conversation and complimentary snacks and beverages.
“Often, our program format is a speaker talking to an audience, but this is a little different. This will be more like the discussion after the speech, but without the speech. And there will be tasty snacks and adult beverages,” said museum board member Jim Proehl.
The museum is located at the corner of U.S. Highway 101 and Fillmore Avenue.