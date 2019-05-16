BANDON - “First, we eat. Then we do everything else.” So wrote M.F.K. Fisher, who comes to life in The Gaels Readers Theater presentation of "I Was Really Very Hungry," opening May 31 for a three-show run.
Considered one of the 20th century’s greatest writers, Fisher is unfortunately little known by most modern readers. Fisher authored more than two dozen books and hundreds of articles, reviews and essays for prestigious magazines during her six-decade career. This play adaptation by Kelly Nespor draws from many of her autobiographical writings. While often categorized as a food writer, her insights went much deeper, infusing her work with humor, pain and raw honesty.
“Meeting M.F.K. Fisher in print began for me a love affair that soon became a passion, and then an obsession.” said Donald Zealand of The Gaels. “She, along with the remarkable Julia Child and Alice Waters, changed the way Americans understood not only the art of eating, but also the art of living.”
Zealand first directed the readers theater play for the Bandon Playhouse in 2016.
“It was the show that created The Gaels and we’re bringing it back to give our new audience a chance to see it,” Zealand said.
Long-time Bandon resident and actress Corrie Gant portrays M.F.K. Fisher, with Amy Moss Strong, Annie McGregor, Richard Robinett and Donald Zealand completing the cast. "I Was Really Very Hungry" will be performed in the Sprague Room of the Bandon Public Library for three performances only – at 7 p.m. Friday, May 31, and Saturday, June 1, and at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 2. Seating is limited but can be reserved ahead by emailing Gaelstheater@gmail.com and requesting date and number of seats. Tickets are $5 each at the door.