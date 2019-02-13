BANDON - The Gaels readers theater group will present an encore performance of the staged reading “Murder at Two Mile,” at the Bandon Historical Society Museum on Sunday, Feb. 17.
It was a shocking crime right here in Bandon in 1923. Learn what really happened.
The museum will open at noon and the performance will begin at 2 p.m. Admission is free but seating is limited, so attendees should reserve their place by emailing gaelstheater@gmail.com (include name and number of seats. Seats may be given away if unclaimed five minutes before showtime.)
The readers’ theater event is sponsored by The Beverage Barn and Sunrise Carpet Cleaning And More. The Bandon Historical Society Museum is located at the corner of U.S. Highway 101 and Fillmore Ave.