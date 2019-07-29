BANDON - "The Beatles and Their Buddies: Americans Who Influenced Them" will be the topic of a talk from 3-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, in the Sprague Room of the Bandon Public Library, 1202 11th St. SW in Bandon City Park.
The program will include side-by-side comparisons of original American recordings with the more familiar Beatles tracks.
The iconic English quartet became the most successful and respected rock 'n roll group of all time. Beginning as a bar band in smoky German dives and singing only American hits, the Beatles eventually found their creative feet in the recording studio. There they produced such iconic works of "rock as art" as "Sergeant Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" and "Abbey Road."
Most of the Beatles' success was due to John Lennon and Paul McCartney, who spent many afternoons learning hit songs they knew and loved from the United States. In interviews after they achieved international fame, the quartet never failed to give credit to the American rockers who had laid the foundations for the Beatles.
The music and talk will be presented by Bandon Resident Randal Hill. Hill is a retired high school English teacher from the Los Angeles area who for many years offered an elective fine arts class he called "The Rock and Roll Years." He is the author of numerous music publications and currently writes about popular music of the 1960s for several monthly publications around the country.
"The music never stopped being fun to listen to or learn about," Hill said. "If you're a fan of the Beatles, you won't want to miss this."