BANDON — How did Bandon become "Bandon"? What else might it have become? The answers to those questions and more lie in the Averill Pioneer Cemetery, and that cemetery will be the topic of "Tales from the Cemeteries: Amazing Stories from the Averill Cemetery," another chapter in a series of talks at the Bandon Historical Society museum.
Museum volunteer Jim Proehl will share stories about the generation that turned Bandon into “Bandon.” The program begins at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at the museum. Admission to the program and to the museum on the day of the program will be free courtesy of Farm & Sea on the Bandon Waterfront.
The Averill Cemetery, also known as the Bandon Pioneer Cemetery and originally just the Bandon Cemetery, is on the bluff on the east side of Bandon’s harbor. It shares space with the GAR Cemetery and the Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery.
Headstones in the cemetery bear the names of several families that appear often in Bandon history, including, Tupper, Topping, Panter, Gallier, Haga, Richert and Averill. Lord Bennett, whose headstone read, “The Founder of Bandon,” is buried there.
“Building a program around a specific cemetery gives us a framework to work with but also lets us explore a range of subjects,” said Proehl. The program will be illustrated with photos from the museum’s collection.
“We’re celebrating lives, not deaths, with this series of programs,” said Proehl. “But that doesn’t mean there won’t be an interesting murder or a good tear-jerker among the stories.”
“Come early and get a good seat,” said Museum Director Gayle Nix. “These programs have been well attended.”
The museum is located at the corner of U.S. Highway 101 and Fillmore Avenue. After being closed for the month of January, the museum is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In