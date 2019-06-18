BANDON - Sit back and enjoy the view on Bandon’s earliest highway. Coquille River tours aboard the O’Flynn take passengers back to a time when the water was the region’s most-used transportation system.
“History is a passion of mine, and I can tell you what happened 150 years ago around every turn,” said Brian Kraynik, owner of Coos Boat Tours.
Captain K’s living history tour includes before and after glimpses, with historic photos, courtesy of the Bandon Historical Society. He reflects on the number and size of boats built on the river, as well as the ecological wonders of the marsh and riparian habitats on the riverbank.
Conversation starters on the two-hour Coquille tour are countless. Spruce and myrtlewood trees stand sentinel on the bank. Remnants of docks and fishing weirs peek above the waterline. Riparian birds glide overhead or forage in the shallows.
The experience is relative to each passenger’s frame of reference, observed Kraynik. For some, it’s a chance to unplug and slow down. Others are visibly energized by the open air and oral history.
The 21-foot ranger tug O’Flynn, (a family name also shared by Kraynik’s daughter Olivia), is the latest addition to the Coos Boat Tours fleet. Coquille River tours start and end at the Port of Bandon. The Fun Sway motor yacht is available for Coos River tours, departing from the dock in downtown Coos Bay. Each boat accommodates up to six passengers over the age of 8.
Make reservations by phone, 541-999-6575, or online at coosboattours.com.