BANDON — Everyone is welcome to attend Sweet Speeches at 7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 23, at the Sprague Community Theater, 1202 11th St. SW. Support this year’s team as they perform their poignant and often humorous pieces on the stage.
This is the second of three Sweet Speeches held during the 2019-20 school year.
This is an opportunity to see the speech team's progress as they develop speeches, compete at tournaments and transform into fearless speakers as the season progresses. They also learn to have fun, make friends and compliment people.
Every speech team member will perform on the stage, beginning with an introductory skit that includes the entire team. The rule is that everyone has to be introduced by name. Over the years, the skits have included museums, tornadoes, game shows, bus rides, speech tournaments, and whatever the group imagines, plans and presents.
"Please put the date on your calendar, come out and show your support for your speech team, and witness first-hand the exciting dynamics of the 2019-20 BHS speech and debate team," said coach Tyler Curtis.
Tickets, $10 for adults and $5 for students, are available from speech team members and at the door.