BANDON — Join the Bandon High School Speech and Debate Team for its first Sweet Speeches of the school year at 7 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 14, at the Sprague Community Theater, 1202 11th St. SW.
Sweet Speeches is the team's main opportunity to share with the community the season's award-winning speeches while raising funds for meals and motels for upcoming speech tournaments.
"Sweet Speeches has always been, and always will be, a wonderful experience," said coach Tyler Curtis.
Come and watch the team perform a variety of pieces ranging from interpretations of published works, to originally written after dinner speeches.
During a speech competition, speakers perform in a classroom with a judge and five to seven competitors for each round. Bandon’s team is one of the few across the state that perform their events on a lighted stage with an audience. Sweet Speeches is an opportunity for the public to enjoy speech events while watching this year’s team collaborate to make the night a success. Team members sell tickets, take tickets, greet audience members, present an introductory skit, present improvisational introductions, serve cookies and punch at intermission and help with cleanup afterwards. Each year, team members collaborate back stage, ensuring the show runs smoothly.
Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students and includes cookies and punch during intermission. Tickets are available at the door or from team members.
"Come show your support for the team on Nov. 14 at the Sprague Theater and enjoy the production along with some treats," Curtis said.