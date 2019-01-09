BANDON - Bandon High School’s Speech team will present the second Sweet Speeches of the season at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 17, at the Sprague Community Theater, 1202 11th St. SW.
Tickets are $5 for students and $10 for adults and available at the door and from Speech Team members. Sweet Speeches is the team’s main opportunity to raise funds for meals and motels for upcoming speech tournaments.
Seniors Nick Turner, Isabel Winston, Les Anderson, Marino Santoro, Ruby Toole-Jackson and Owen Bivens; along with juniors Izzy Bean, Kyla Harris, Amelia Russell and Becky Yu; sophomores Bella Erenfeld, Katie Kilcoyne, Quinn McGagin, Elli Schulz, Max Sanchez and TJ Spanberger; and freshmen Ansen Converse and Riley Cook will grace the stage with an opening skit, improvisational introductions, and interpretations.
During a speech competition, speakers perform in a classroom with a judge and five to seven competitors for each round. Bandon’s team is one of the few across the state that perform their events on a lighted stage with an audience. Sweet Speeches is an opportunity for the public to enjoy speech events while watching this year’s team collaborate to make the night a success. Team members sell tickets, take tickets, greet audience members, present an introductory skit, present improv introductions, serve cookies and punch at intermission, and help with cleanup afterwards. Each year, team members collaborate back stage, ensuring the show runs smoothly.