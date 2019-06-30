BANDON - Local artist Susan Lehman will be this week's Meet and Greet the Artist from 12-4 p.m. Saturday, July 6, at the Second Street Gallery, 210 Second St. SE. in Old Town.
Having developed a unique collage technique where textured papers and fabrics are “embedded” into the surface of her canvas or paper, Lehman will share some of her latest work created with this method. She will be showing the process from start to completion, where paint and papers are added and the image is enhanced.
Lehman's work can be seen regularly at Second Street Gallery, at The Mindpower Gallery in Reedsport and on her website www.susanlehmanartist.com.
2019 Meet and Greet the Artist schedule (all Meet and Greets are from 12-4 p.m.):
Saturday, June 29 and Sunday, June 30: Victoria Tierney – watercolor painting
Saturday July 6: Susan Lehman – acrylic collage
Saturday July 13: Tod & Jeanne Steele – acrylic painting
Saturday July 20: Denise McFadden – watercolor painting
Saturday, July 27, and Sunday July 28: Lane Hall – mixed media, with special guest author Peggy Dover
Saturday, Aug. 3: Geralyn Inokuchi – acrylic and mixed media
Saturday, Aug. 10, Sunday, Aug. 11: Pat Cink – watercolor painting
Saturday, Aug. 17 and Sunday, Aug. 18: Eva Subias – Eva’s Swedish Hand Knits
Saturday, Aug. 24 and Sunday, Aug. 25: Pam Haunschild – mixed media
Saturday Aug. 31: David Castleberry – oil painting
Saturday, Sept. 7: Pat Snyder - printmaking