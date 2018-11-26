BANDON - Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio invites the public to attend a reception for “The Lyrical and the Bold” collages by featured artist Susan Lehman from 2-4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 1. Music will be provided by harpist Robin O’Neill.
Lehman was winner of last year’s People’s Choice Award for the Community Collage Show. A variety of newer works by member artists will also be on display along with art and gifts $30 and under in the Christmas Boutique area.
Come enjoy the art, the holiday spirit, refreshments and the convivial company of the art community. A winter schedule for upcoming classes will be available, or visit the gallery's new website: www.artbytheseagallery.com/ or Facebook to keep up to date on the latest art happenings.
Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio is located at 145 Fillmore Ave., S.E., Old Town Bandon and is open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily during winter months. The gallery will be closed on Christmas and New Year’s Day.