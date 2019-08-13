BANDON - Knitter Eva Subias will be the Meet and Greet artist demonstrating knitting techniques from 12-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, and Sunday, Aug. 18, at Second Street Gallery, 210 Second St. SE in Old Town Bandon.
“I have been knitting as far back as I can remember," Subias said. "I must have been around 7 years old when I started. In Sweden, my native country, all kinds of handcrafts are taught as part of our regular education. Through the years I have enjoyed sewing, weaving, lace making and knitting. For the last 20 years, though, knitting has been my focus and passion.
"I happily create sweaters, felted hats, scarves, mittens, caps and more in the comfort of my living room. I only knit by hand. I use no machines. My garments are made using high-quality yarn from all over the world. It is my sincere wish that my creations will spread the same joy and happiness I felt while knitting them.”