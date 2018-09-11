BANDON - Eva Subias will be the Meet & Greet the Artist guest at Second Street Gallery from noon-4 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday Sept. 15 and 16. The gallery is located at 210 Second St. SE in Old Town.
Subias has been a regular at Second Street Gallery for many years and her cloches, flappers, scarves, mitts and felted fedoras and other style hats continue their extreme popularity.
Subias is a native of Sweden, where her love of knitting started when she was only about 7 years old. Through the years, she has enjoyed sewing, weaving, lace making and knitting, but for the past 20 years, knitting has been her passion. She knits the continental way and will be happy to show anyone interested how fast that can be. She loves sharing her love of the art, so take this opportunity to come in and talk to her and see all the creations she will bring for this special weekend.
"My garments are made using high-quality yarn from all over the world. It is my sincere wish that my creations will spread the same joy and happiness I felt while knitting them," Subias said.