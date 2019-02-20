Try 1 month for 99¢
COOS BAY - "Add Beauty to Your Community." That is the mission statement of Southwestern Oregon Community Orchestra, and they're back on the scene with a concert of light classical music at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 17, at Bay Area Church of the Nazarene, 1850 Clark St, North Bend (behind Les Schwab Tire in North Bend).

The performance is free of charge, but a suggested donation of $5 for adults to help cover costs would be appreciated. Come enjoy an afternoon of Bach, Mozart, Dvorak, as well as a medley of Broadway tunes as neighbors and friends share their talents with the audience. 

For further information, contact Maestro Don Walden at 541-217-8258.

