CHARLESTON - The traditional uses of native plants is the focus of a South Slough estuary interpretive hike on Thursday, June 13, sponsored by the Bandon Public Library.
Anyone interested must register by stopping by the Bandon Library or calling 541-347-3221, as space is limited.
This hike through the estuary will be a fun and educational opportunity. It is a 3-mile easy/moderate trail through forest and wetlands. Dress for the weather and wear good walking shoes. Arrive at the South Slough Reserve at 61907 Seven Devils Road, Charleston at 10 a.m. sharp. The hike will begin with a brief film about the estuary and an introduction by the Reserve's education programs specialist who will be the guide. The hike should finish between 12 and 12:30 p.m. Hikers are welcome to pack a lunch and enjoy it on the grounds and spend time with the exhibits in the Reserve's main building.
The South Slough National Estuarine Research Reserve is a 5,900-acre natural area located in the Coos estuary. The South Slough Reserve encompasses a mixture of open water channels, tidal and freshwater wetlands, riparian areas and forested uplands. The reserve supports and coordinates research, education and stewardship programs that serve to enhance a scientific and public understanding of estuaries and contribute to improved estuarine management.