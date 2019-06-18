MYRTLE POINT - The South Coast Striders will hike to Hanging Rock on Sunday, June 23.
Hanging Rock, in the Wild Rogue River Wilderness is perched at 3,500-feet overlooking the Rogue River canyon and the rapids below. Don Luce and David Gray will lead the hike. Gray and Luce say the hike and the view it offers is well worth the drive time to get to the trail head.
The Panther Ridge trail winds along this high ridge under magnificent stands of old growth timber with rhododendron and scrub oak and nest of bear grass.
Hikers can either hike the easy to moderate 1.9 mile round trip to Hanging Rock and back or they can extend their hike along the Panther Ridge trail to Clay Hill for a 5.5 mile total hike - rated difficult. Shuttle set up is required. Hikers can finish the day with optional trips to Coquille Falls (1 mile moderate) and Elk Creek Falls (.25 miles easy), which are both on the way back toward Powers.
Bring at least one liter of water for those taking the short hike and at least two for the longer hike. Pack a lunch. Boots and walking sticks are recommended.
Location and time: The group will leave from the OSU County Extension Office, 631 Alder St. in Myrtle Point at 7:30 a.m. to caravan 45 slow miles to the trail head.
Upcoming hikes/events:
Coastal Walk for Alzheimers Association - June 21
Community Paddle - Myrtle Point to Arago - June 22
Blacklock Point - July 7
Kentucky Falls - July 13
