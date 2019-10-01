GARDINER — The South Coast Striders will hike Tahkenitch Dunes and Threemile Lake Trails on Saturday, Oct. 5.
Both a short and a long hike will be offered. Experience the amazing diversity of the Oregon coast range on either of these two hikes.
Hikers can travel out along the Tahkenitch Dunes Trail as it winds through the woods to where Tahkenitch Creek empties onto the beach and return along the same trail for a 3.5 mile trip out and back. Participants will return to the parking area on their own. This hike should last 2.5-3 hours.
Or take a longer more vigorous hike — a 6-mile loop combining the Tahkenitch Dune trail and the Threemile Lake Trail. The entire group will hike together on the Tahkenitch Dune Trail to the beach, hike north along the beach, back through the dunes past the beautiful and remote Threemile Lake, through a mature and mossy spruce forest, then back to the parking lot.
The long hike is rated difficult and should last four hours.
Bring lunch, plenty of water and dress in layers for hot and sunny to cold, foggy and windy weather.
You have free articles remaining.
Meet at 9 a.m. at the day use parking lot. The trails are located 8 miles north of Reedsport at mile post 204 on U.S. Highway 101. This is a Forest Service day use area. A $5 day use fee per vehicle or appropriate pass is required for parking at this trailhead.
Upcoming hikes and events
Dellenback Dunes — Saturday, Oct. 19
Golden and Silver Falls — Saturday, Nov. 2
Humbug Mountain — Sunday, Nov. 17
For more information, visit coostrails.com.