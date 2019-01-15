COOS BAY - The South Coast Striders will hike from Sunset Bay to Cape Arago on Saturday, Jan. 19.
Hike description: the group will start at the Sunset Bay day use area, and follow the trail to the headland, where they will walk along the bluff, with great views of the ocean. As hikers continue around the group campground, they will descend to Norton Gulch and then take the trail along the bluff to Shore Acres, viewing incredible sandstone formations along the way. The trail from Sunset Bay to Shore Acres is about 2 miles, and those desiring a shorter hike can turn around there (for a total of 4 miles).
The longer hikers will continue past Shore Acres to Simpson Beach and then follow the Coast Trail to the Simpson Reef overlook, and then through the woods to Cape Arago. The whole trip to Cape Arago will be about 4.5 miles, one-way, with a shorter return, using the Cape Arago Highway.
Along the way to the Simpson Reef Overlook, hikers will branch off on some lesser known trails that provide great views.
Meet 9 a.m. in the day use parking lot, near volleyball courts and restrooms at south end of Sunset Bay. The short version of the hike will end at about noon, and the long version at 2 p.m.
Upcoming hikes: Walkable North Bend on Saturday, Jan. 26, and a second attempt to see Winter Yardangs at Hall Lake on Sunday, Feb. 10. Both hikes start at 9:30 a.m.