CHARLESTON - The South Coast Striders will hike the South Slough trails on Sunday, Nov. 18.
Anyone interested can meet at the South Slough National Estuarine Reserve Interpretive Center parking lot at 9 a.m. Then hike leaders will take the group on a series of trails through the reserve, including the Middle Creek trail, the Hidden Creek Trail, the Tunnel Trail and the Sloughside trail. Short hikers can return to the Interpretive Center via the Railroad Trail and the Middle Creek Trail.
Those wanting a longer hike can take the North Creek Trail back to the Interpretive Center. No dogs allowed on the North Creek Trail, so those who are bringing their pet will be limited to the short hike.
Hikers wanting to explore more may want to complete the day with some hikes on the South Reserve Trails.
The South Slough is located at 61907 Seven Devils Road in Charleston.
Friends of the Umpqua hike
The Friends of the Umpqua Hiking Club will be hiking in the area on Saturday, Nov. 17. Anyone interested is welcome to join them. Find details on their website. They anticipate taking off from the Sunset Bay Day Use Area at 9:30 a.m., so plan to be there shortly before that.
Upcoming South Coast Striders hikes
Black Friday 'Opt Outside' hike on the Bastendorff Bog Trails will be held Friday, Nov. 23, meet at 9 a.m. at the Sunset Bay Day Use Area.