PORT ORFORD - South Coast Striders offer a hiking opportunity to Rocky Peak on Sunday, May 19.
The harder hike: Reg Pullen will lead on an exploration of this little known area of high rocky ridgeline habitat with views that reach from the Pacific Ocean to the Kalmiopsis Wilderness. This 2.3 mile section of the old Asa Carey trail (circa. 1870) climbs 1300 feet to a rocky outcropping at 3029 feet, a total of 4.6 miles round trip.
The full hike up to Rocky Peak has some very steep grades and is rated most difficult, but there are some changes that make this a kinder/gentler hike.
The less difficult hike: Participants will have the option to cover the first moderate-to-difficult portion of the Rocky Peak trail for some nice views and interesting flora. Hikers will stop at an overlook for lunch to rest or do a little exploring in some of the nearby meadows and wooded areas, then follow the new "kinder" path that the local deer were taking back up to the road before returning to the trailhead for a total of 3 miles round trip.
The group will meet and caravan from the Battle Rock parking lot in Port Orford at 9:30 a.m. sharp Sunday.
The next South Coast Striders hike will be at Eel Lake at Tugman State Park on Saturday, June 8.