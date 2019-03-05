FLORENCE - The South Coast Striders will hike Heceta Head and the Hobbit Trail on Saturday, March 9. This hike will provide a few different options, depending on how much difficulty hikers are prepared for. All options provide great views and interesting woodland vegetation.
Long hike
The more difficult hike will start at the Heceta Head parking area and proceed past the old light keeper's house to the Heceta Head lighthouse. From the lighthouse hikers will climb to a viewpoint above the lighthouse for a unique view of the light, and then over the mountain to the Hobbit Trail. Hikers will then take the Hobbit Trail to the beach and return over the same route to the parking lot. That will be a distance of about 4 miles over well maintained trails (though they might be muddy due to recent rains). The difficulty is in the elevation gain (over 500 feet) in both directions.
Those who wish to lengthen this hike can cross the road and hike the Valley Trail and the China Creek loop. This trail is fairly level and the loop adds about 4 miles to the hike.
Shorter hike
Those wishing a shorter hike will start out with the long hikers and will proceed to the viewpoint above the lighthouse. This group will then return to the parking area and drive to a turnout almost 1 mile north. From there they will proceed down the Hobbit Trail to the beach and will probably run into the long hikers along this trail. Each leg of this hike is about 1 mile, for a total of 2 miles.
Both groups should probably pack a lunch (to enjoy either during or after the hikes), and dress for diverse weather conditions. Walking sticks may be helpful for those taking the long hike.
Location and time
Meet at 9:30 a.m. at the Fred Meyer parking lot on the north side of Florence on U.S. Highway 101 and gather near the gas station at the north end of the lot for an opportunity to consolidate vehicles. There is a day use fee of $5 at the Heceta Head parking lot, and while the parking in other locations (the 'turnout' and Washburn SP) is free, the space at the turnout is limited. Those who have an annual state parks pass should bring that along.
Suggested carpool sites and departure times: Coos Bay Visitor Center, 8 a.m.; Dunes Information Center, Reedsport 8:40 a.m.; Ray's Food Place, Bandon, 7:30 a.m.; Coquille Visitor Center, 7:30 a.m.; Battle Rock Park Visitor Center, Port Orford, 6:50 a.m.