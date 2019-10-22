COOS BAY – The South Coast Striders will host a hike to Golden and Silver Falls on Saturday, Nov. 2. The group will meet at the Golden and Silver Falls trailhead at 10 a.m.
Short option: From the trail head hikers will make a 2.8 mile round trip hike that climbs a switchback trail through old growth forest of Douglas fir, big leaf maple and Oregon myrtle trees up past two beautiful waterfalls, both of which are over 100 feet. Those who wish to extend the short option a little bit may want to follow two short trails for additional views of the falls.
Long option: For those wanting a longer hike, continue another 1.7 miles beyond the falls for a 6.3 mile total trip. Hikers will visit an old homestead site and then hike along Frog Creek where they will stop for lunch at a scenic location above the falls. So pack a lunch and plan to sit back above the falls and drink it all in.
Hikers are advised to bring lunch and water and rain gear, dress in layers and wear sturdy waterproof boots.
To get to Golden and Silver Falls, take the Coos River Highway for 19 miles through the town of Allegany before turning left onto gravel Glen Creek Road. Continue on Glen Creek Road for 3 miles to the parking area. From the Coos Bay Visitor Center, the trip takes a little over an hour. For more information, suggested carpool sites and departure times and a full hiking schedule, visit www.coostrails.com.
Upcoming hikes include Humbug Mountain on Sunday, Nov. 17, and Bastendorff Bog on Nov. 29 (Black Friday).