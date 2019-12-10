{{featured_button_text}}
Blossom Gulch Trail

COOS BAY - The South Coast Striders will hike the Blossom Gulch Trail on Saturday, Dec. 14. The long hike will go along Blossom Gulch Trail up to the radio towers, then to Libby Road and back to Blossom Gulch. It is approximately 10 miles and is rated difficult. Dress in layers, bring rain gear, plenty of water and lunch and plan on three to four hours to complete the hike.

For a shorter option, hikers can cut the trip short and return from the radio towers. Hikers taking this option will hike 4 miles.

Both the long and short hikes begin with a steep uphill climb.

Hikers will leave from Blossom Gulch Elementary School, 333 S. 10th St, Coos Bay, at 9:30 a.m. Suggested car pool locations and departure times: Coquille Visitor Center, 8:40 a.m., Ray's Food Place in Bandon, 8:40 a.m., Dunes Information Center in Reedsport, 8:35 a.m.

Upcoming hikes and events:

Jan. 1, 2020 First Day Hikes, offered by Oregon State Parks. Nearby parks offering hikes:

Humbug Mountain

William Tugman (Eel Lake)

Bullards Beach

Umpqua Lighthouse (Lake Marie)

Jessie Honeyman (Woahink Lake)

Find out more at https://oregonstateparks.org/

Walkable North Bend, Jan. 18.

Friends of the Umpqua Dellenback Dunes Hike, Jan. 11

Friends of the Umpqua Cape Blanco Hike, Jan. 25

For more information and a schedule of hikes, visit coostrails.com/.

