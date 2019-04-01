COOS BAY - South Coast Inventors will hold its monthly meeting is at 6:20 p.m. Thursday, April 4, at the Newmark Center, 2110 Newmark Ave, Room 207, Coos Bay.
Jay Noggle, owner of Noggle Media, will be the speaker. He will speak about his media business, which specialize in ultra local media and content creation for businesses that are on a limited budget, as well as tips to help drive sales to businesses.
South Coast Inventors, a free-to-attend nonprofit organization that helps turn ideas into products, improve existing ones or helps start a new business. Learn to navigate the complicated path of product development, patent search and application plus prototype construction. Everyone uses their expertise to solve problems. This help is ongoing and can continue in future meetings. All meetings attendees must sign a non-disclosure agreement to protect their ideas.
For more information visit southcoastinventors.org or call 541-366-1677.