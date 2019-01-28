COOS BAY - The South Coast Folk Society will host a public Contra Dance from 7-10 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 2, at the Coos Bay Senior Center dance hall, 886 S. Fourth St, at the corner of Fourth and Ingersoll.
All are welcome to this special event. Contra dancing is a light-hearted form of social dancing that is easy to learn and fun for all ages. Singles, couples and families can all enjoy this exciting new form of dance. New dancers are always welcome. No experience or partner necessary. Wear comfortable clothing and shoes as contra dancing is quite aerobic and great exercise.
The Treehouse Band will play their infectious style of toe-tapping music. The band includes Rachel Young on piano, Ben Young on banjo and whistle, both from Eugene; Boy Leyden on mandolin from Corvallis; and Kevin Craven on fiddle from Portland.
Karen Olsen, a local favorite, will be the caller for the evening. She informs her calling with a special grace and skill that warmly welcomes all dancers onto the dance floor, and gently guides them through every step and figure the entire evening.
There will be a lesson at 7 p.m., and first-timers who show up for this lesson will receive a ticket for free admission to their next dance.
This event is alcohol and fragrance free. Refreshments are available. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. Admission: general, $7; seniors 60 and older, $6; members, $5; students and supervised children under 6, no charge.
For more information call 541-404-8267 or visit www.southcoastfolksociety.com.