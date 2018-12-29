COOS BAY - The South Coast Folk Society will host a public Contra Dance from 7-10 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 5, at the Coos Bay Senior Center dance hall, 886 S. Fourth St, at the corner of Fourth and Ingersoll.
All are welcome to this special event, which features live music by the local Outstanding Open Band, and calling by Paul Poresky. Contra dancing is a light-hearted form of social dancing that is easy to learn and fun for all ages. Singles, couples and families can all enjoy this exciting new form of dance. New dancers are always welcome. No experience or partner necessary. Wear comfortable clothing and shoes as contra dancing is quite aerobic and great exercise.
The Outstanding Open Band consists of over 20 talented local musicians dedicated to playing great dance music.
Poresky will guide dancers throughout the evening and teach all the steps and patterns. He calls dances for all ages and skill levels. There will be a lesson at 7 p.m., and first-timers who show up for this lesson will receive a ticket for free admission to their next dance.
This event is alcohol and fragrance free. Refreshments are available. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. Admission: general, $7; seniors 60 and older, $6; members, $5; students and supervised children under 6, no charge.
For more information call 541-404-8267 or visit www.southcoastfolksociety.com.