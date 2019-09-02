BANDON - The South Coast Community Choir will begin its seventh season of singing on Sept. 16. For those who love to sing, here is an opportunity to join the choir. The choir meets at 6:30 p.m. every Monday at the Harbor Lights Middle School music room in Bandon, 390 Ninth St. SW, just off U.S. Highway 101. No audition is necessary. The ability to read music is helpful but not mandatory. All vocal ranges are welcome to join.
The multi-talented directors of the South Coast Community Choir are John Harding and Holly Sylvester of Bandon, both musically gifted teachers who are well-known in the music community for their talents. The group sings and performs a wide variety of tunes, and performs several times a year.
For more information, call Dawn Vonderlin at 541-347-4561.