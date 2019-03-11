BANDON - "Victory Gardens for Bees" author Lori Weidenhammer will give a free presentation at 3 p.m., Friday, March 29, at the Bandon Public Library's Sprague Room, 1204 11th St. SW.
It's more important than ever for people to get smart about what they plant to provide food and planting materials for bees. Weidenhammer will share some tips for growing plants that will support several species of bees in gardens. She will show examples of garden projects that will inspire people to create their own oasis for these essential pollinators.
For those who've been looking for ways to make an impact in their natural environment, these tips provide an easy and important opportunity. Whether a seasoned gardener, or those who simply plant a few annuals each year, Weidenhammer can help gardeners make quality choices.
Weidenhammer, aka Madame Beespeaker, is a Vancouver performance-based interdisciplinary artist and educator. She is originally from a tiny hamlet called Cactus Lake, Saskatchewan. It is in this place, bordered by wheat fields and wild prairie, that she first became enchanted with bees. She is the author of an award-winning book called "Victory Gardens for Bees: A DIY Guide to Saving the Bees" published by Douglas and MacIntyre. Weidenhammer works with students of all ages on eating locally and gardening for pollinators. On occasion, she likes to dress up in silly costumes and talk to bees.