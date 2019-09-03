BANDON — Bandon Showcase presents an eclectic and exciting 2019-20 season, featuring five-time Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Skylar Grey opening the season at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at the Sprague Theater, 1202 11th St. SW in Bandon City Park.
The show is SOLD OUT, but Bandon Showcase chairman MaryAnn Soukup would like to remind ticket-holders of the show, which promises to be a good one.
Grey has written for Rhianna and collaborated with Eminem to great acclaim. She is highly regarded for her success as a co-writer of some of the most memorable songs to light up the Billboard Hot 100 and iTunes sales charts. As a soloist, Grey's vocal technique ranges from a mellow raspy soprano to a husky, yet powerful belt where each note is pitched perfectly. Her trills are timed and executed flawlessly. Grey has local family ties to the Bandon area. Her mother, Candace Kreitlow, also an accomplished musician, and stepfather Pete Bauer are well-known in the South Coast community. Find out more at www.skylargreymusic.com.
The next Bandon Showcase show will feature the modern speakeasy music and hip saloon-style jazz sounds of Tumbledown House on Thursday, Oct. 3; followed by the theatrical aerial and acrobatic adventure of "Aureum" from Halcyon Shows on Tuesday, Dec. 3; then guitarist Ian O'Sullivan performing songs and stories of Hawaii on Friday, Feb. 7; and ending the season with the charismatic chamber music of world-class musicians with the Arcis Saxophone Quartet on Saturday, March 21.
All show times are 7:30 p.m. at the Sprague Community Theater. Tickets for individual shows are $25 each, reserved seating and available at Bandon Mercantile, 541-347-4341. Visit www.bandonshowcase.org for more information.